JCB and Krungsriayudhya Card have announced the Krungsri JCB Ultimate, a premium credit card in Thailand with Japan-focused rewards.

JCB International, the international operations subsidiary of Japan-based payment brand JCB, and Krungsriayudhya Card, the credit card business of Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya, a member of MUFG Group, have announced the Krungsri JCB Ultimate credit card. Applications will open on 1 November 2026 through Krungsriayudhya Card’s website and digital platforms. The card adds a new premium tier to Krungsriayudhya Card’s existing JCB portfolio, which already includes the Krungsri JCB Platinum. Cardholders will have access to JCB’s acceptance network of about 72 million merchants in approximately 160 countries and territories.

Rewards built around Japan

The card is aimed at what the partners call the ‘JNERATION’, Thai consumers with a strong interest in Japanese culture, fashion, cuisine, and travel. Cardholders will earn five times the standard Krungsri Points on spending at selected Japanese fashion brands in Thailand, on all purchases made in Japan in Japanese yen, and at Japanese restaurants worldwide. Points can also be converted into Japan Airlines Mileage Bank miles at a rate of two points per mile.

Further benefits include travel insurance covering both domestic and international trips, access to airport lounges in Asia, Europe, and Hawaii through the JCB Airport Lounge Service, and up to 5% cashback on fuel at Bangchak service stations in Thailand. Krungsriayudhya Card, part of Krungsri Consumer Group, currently has more than 2.4 million customer accounts.

Deepening a long-standing partnership

Atis Ruchirawat, Head of Krungsri Consumer Group, stated that the card reflects the company’s focus on products that appeal to the next generation of Thai consumers. According to Ruchirawat, Thais with a strong connection to Japanese culture deserve a card that matches their interests, and the partnership with JCB allows Krungsri to offer rewards that add value to their interactions with Japan, whether in Thailand or while travelling.

Masaki Yokawa, President and CEO of JCB International, stated that the new card deepens JCB’s long-standing partnership with Krungsriayudhya Card, describing Thailand as one of JCB’s most important markets in Southeast Asia, where consumer interest in Japan continues to grow. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961, began expanding internationally in 1981, and now has more than 181 million cardmembers, mainly in Asia. By targeting a specific consumer interest rather than general travel or spending, the card positions JCB’s Japanese brand identity as its main point of differentiation in Thailand’s premium card market.