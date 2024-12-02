



Following this announcement, the raised capital is set to support Habitto in the process of expanding and developing its digital banking platform, while also designing new financial products targeting young customers across the region of Japan.

The capital was led by QED Investors and DG Daiwa Ventures, with contributions from Anthemis Group and Scrum Ventures as well. At the same time, existing bankers also included Saison Capital, GMO VenturePartners, Cherubic Ventures, and Epic Angels.











More information on Habitto’s USD 11.7 million Series A funding round

Habitto represents a Japan-based digital bank that was developed to offer financial advice that primarily targets financial novices, with an overall emphasis on a savings interest rate of 0.3%. The company aims to assist novices on their financial journey by providing secure and efficient features, including investment and insurance into its application. At the same time, clients have the possibility to access online human financial advisers in order to accelerate the development of their financial goals and make optimised decisions.

Furthermore, Habitto also recognised the local preference for personalised services and solutions, making the decision to introduce real-person financial consultations through video and chat functions within its application. This feature allows users to take their first secure steps into investing or purchasing insurance.

Throughout this funding round, the company will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.