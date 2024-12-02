Japan to review bank transfer fees

This initiative is as part of a broader move to improve digital payment infrastructure, as part of this year’s growth strategy. The government will also focus on measures to make it easier for working people such as freelancers to take on extra jobs and improving rules of the country’s digital advertising market, according to Reuters.

The Council on Investments for the Future kicked off debate of 2020’s mid- to long-term growth strategy, which forms a pillar of the government’s economic policy framework.