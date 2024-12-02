Japan freezes Russia Central Bank's assets

The new set of sanctions includes freezing the assets of the country’s national bank, the assets of leader Vladimir Putin, and the assets of other three important financial institutions, including Promsvyazbank and Vnesheconombank.

Moreover, Japan will prohibit exports to 49 Russian entities, following the lead of the United States which imposed similar sanctions on the Central Bank of Russian Federation. As of June 2021, Russia held around USD 585.3 billion foreign reserves, of which almost 6% were in JPY.