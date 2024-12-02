Japan-based CADDi raises USD 73 million Series B funding

CADDi helps both procurement (demand side) and manufacturing facilities (supply side) by aggregating and rebalancing supply and demand via its automated calculation system for manufacturing costs and databases of fabrication facilities across Japan. The company’s funding round was co-led by Globis Capital Partners and World Innovation Lab (WiL), with participation from existing investors DCM and Global Brain. Six new investors also have joined the round including Arena Holdings, DST Global, Minerva Growth Partners, Tybourne Capital Management, JAFCO Group, and SBI Investment.

CADDi was founded in November 2017. The post-money valuation is estimated at USD 450 million, according to sources close to the deal. The new funding brings CADDi’s total raised so far to USD 90.5 million. In December 2018, the company closed a USD 9 million Series A round led by DCM and followed by Globis Capital Partners and WiL and Global Brain. The funding proceeds will be used for accelerating digital transformation of the platform, hiring, and expanding to global markets.