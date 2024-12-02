Januar partners Tuum for European expansion

Tuum’s banking core will be used to build account and payment solutions for crypto companies, for them to receive and send payments like any other business.

In 2021, Januar received a Payment Service Provider license from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority for the purpose of conducting crypto-related fiat payments. The company is now set to launch its first accounts in Denmark before soon expanding into the wider European market.

Tuum was selected for its banking platform, which helped Januar to develop the solutions it needed while still allowing the company to retain full control over the customer journey and build out its own channels. Januar is using Tuum’s connector with Banking Circle, giving it the ability to make and receive payments in multiple currencies including EUR & DKK. AML capabilities are also handled through Tuum’s integration partner, HAWK:AI.