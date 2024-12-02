Jana Small Finance Bank (India) launches DIGIGEN neobank





The neobank will allow users to digitally open a savings account and it offers various fixed deposit options, which can be accessed instantly from anywhere at any time.

DIGIGEN requires customers to open a savings account with the bank to obtain a 4.5% interest rate. Also, there’s no minimum balance required and users have the possibility of earning 7.50% interest on fixed deposits, according to DIGIGEN’s developers.

Other services offered by the neobank include online bill payment, instant funds transfer, and airport lounge access when using the company’s debit card.

To sign up, users need to provide their personal details in order to complete mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. Customers may deposit as much as USD 1,300 in this account before being allowed to upgrade it to a full KYC account.







