



Through this collaboration, JAGGAER intends to further expand its offering in the region by rolling out the JAGGAER One platform to local markets with the potential to benefit businesses across the Middle East. The company works on supporting organisations in managing and automating complex processes while helping their accountable and integrated supplier base.











The JAGGAER One platform integrates with AWS’s cloud infrastructure to deliver scalable and secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) procurement solutions personalised to the needs, demands, and preferences of government bodies and large enterprises in Kuwait and throughout the region. Developed to simplify and augment the procurement process for businesses, the tool includes several technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics, to offer end-to-end solutions for sourcing, supplier management, contract management, procurement, and invoicing. Additionally, the JAGGAER One platform focuses on enabling organisations to benefit from visibility and control over their spending, optimise compliance, minimise costs, and augment supplier relationships in a secure environment.





JAGGAER’s partnership with AWS

JAGGAER positions itself as one of the first companies to enter into an agreement with AWS to launch public cloud services across the whole country. As a fully managed service, AWS Outposts extends the company’s infrastructure, services, and tools to on-premises or co-location facilities, offering a consistent hybrid cloud experience.

By integrating its procurement and spend management solutions with AWS cloud infrastructure, JAGGAER intends to provide several capabilities to businesses across Kuwait. The partnership centres on increasing scalability, security, and cost-efficiency, facilitating a more efficient approach to procurement. Commenting on the news, representatives from JAGGAER mentioned that the move aligns with the development objectives of businesses in the Middle East and Africa, and their company’s commitment to solidifying its position across the e-procurement space across the region.