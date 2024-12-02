JAGGAER enters strategic partnership with Billtrust





Suppliers can now reduce manual work and lower administration cost by automating the process of sending out invoices within or outside JAGGAER’s network of suppliers.

Billtrust enables suppliers to issue an invoice to a buyer without any manual work. When a supplier receives a purchase order (PO), they create an invoice which is sent to a specific email address assigned to that supplier by Billtrust. The Billtrust system autonomously processes and sends the invoice to the buyer on the JAGGAER ONE platform.

The Billtrust system automatically identifies the portal associated with each buyer and invoice, eliminating the need for suppliers to log into various portals and key in PO and invoice information. Suppliers can also access one centralised portal with an overview of all their invoice activity with payment status information.