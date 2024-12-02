JAGGAER and GoSupply boost management of Enagás suppliers

The aim is to increase the visualization of the information, making it more efficient and improving decision making associated with the 1,500 approved suppliers of the Spanish gas company. Both technologies analyze and categorise each supplier according to their situation, feasibility and other factors. Incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) provides further up-to-date information about each of them.

Enagás purchasing department has pointed to the advantages of implementing electronic tools throughout its entire supply chain and procurement management operation: time saving, automation, continuous management and review, acceleration of purchase decisions, elimination of administrative tasks and more control of the information about suppliers.

JAGGAER began its collaboration with Enagás in 2013 and a year later integrated the purchasing platform and Supplier Management module. In 2017, the gas company incorporated an innovative system, developed by JAGGAER, which allows the company to collect and evaluate all the information provided by its own suppliers in a transparent and agile way.







