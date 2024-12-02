Jack Henry partners with Open Banking providers

Consumers now have access to a more exact financial picture through their financial institution, without having to provide credentials to third parties at the risk of their own privacy. Instead, these integrations allow consumers to grant permission, along with the option to later revoke it, to data that they want to share with third parties via their financial institution.

With the Banno Digital Toolkit, financial institutions can use the same API layer that the Banno Digital Platform utilises to create and customise their own integrated fintech solutions. Jack Henry offers a library of financial services apps that are integrated to the Banno Platform.