Jack Henry, Finicity to empower FIs with Open Banking capabilities

Finicity’s integration to the Banno Digital ToolkitSM enables community financial institutions to provide consumers with the freedom to control, access, and share their financial data, creating a real-time picture of their financial health.

The more than 400 community financial institutions now using the Banno Digital Platform will be able to deliver this holistic financial experience to consumers through secure API access to third-party financial institutions, fintechs, and financial partners of their choice at zero lift and zero cost.

Finicity is a founding member of FDX, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to unifying the financial industry around a common, interoperable, and royalty-free standard for the secure access of consumer-permissioned financial data. Jack Henry joined FDX to support the standard through this integration with Finicity and throughout more of the Banno Digital Toolkit, as representatives say.