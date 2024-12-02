Jack Henry, Fidelity Bank & Trust to launch SilverLake System

Jack Henry & Associates is a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. With the help of Jack Henry’s integrated technology, Fidelity decided to launch the SilverLake System core in a private cloud environment. The bank replaced several vendors across its enterprise, using Jack Henry’s technology for integrated lending and deposit solutions as well.

As representatives from Fidelity Bank & Trust say, previously to working with Jack Henry, they were an in-house organisation but adjusted to the outsourced environment. However, the current model has allowed them to free staff from manual tasks while still allowing them to maintain control of their data.