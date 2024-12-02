Jack Henry expands credit card offering with The Independent BankersBank

Banks and credit unions can utilise Jack Henry for full-service credit processing or perform most of their card functions in-house and connect to the card networks through Jack Henry. With TIB’s Agent Credit Card Programme, financial institutions (FIs) will now also be able to issue credit cards without many of the common barriers that have historically deterred them from offering these types of products, including financial, fraud, and operational risks.









In addition, FIs will benefit from higher approval and card usage rates due to the programme’s relationship-based underwriting process. As their card programmes evolve, financial institutions can also choose to purchase and transition their agent portfolio to an in-house, self-managed environment.





How clients benefit from the programme

Officials from TIB said that they’re excited to provide Jack Henry with the Agent Credit Card Programme. We are confident this partnership will further our reach into serving more financial institutions and the communities they serve while expanding Jack Henry’s product offering. We consider it a partnership of best-in-class providers and a win for community banking.

According to Jack henry, credit card programmes are a primary source of recurring revenue for banks and credit unions and a high-demand financial service that enhances its clients’ competitive positioning and supports their loyalty and retention goals. This is an important time for financial institutions to launch a highly competitive credit card programme or to modernise their existing programmes. Jack Henry is a service-driven, expertise-rich, high-touch provider of modern solutions that can help its clients meet the evolving needs of their accountholders.

Jack Henry also provides debit processing and programmes and ATM services. The company recently launched its Credit Card Portfolio Advisory Services to provide financial institutions with fully customised consulting services and expert guidance on launching new or reinventing existing credit card programmes.