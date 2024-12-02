Jack Henry collaborates with Envestnet | Yodlee for financial data access

Envestnet | Yodlee is a data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services.

The nearly 530 financial institutions leveraging the Banno Digital Platform can now add financial wellness apps and experiences supported by Envestnet | Yodlee into their digital experiences.

Envestnet | Yodlee's financial data aggregation platform enables these companies and financial institutions to offer secure connections to more than 1,400 third-party applications. Instead of consumers using or storing their banking login ID and password, they can now receive faster a access because of Jack Henry's direct application program interface (API) connectivity to Envestnet | Yodlee. With more comprehensive access to financial data that this agreement enables, financial institutions gain increased visibility and access to consumer relationships, a better understanding of their customers' needs, and a way to personalise banking experiences.



