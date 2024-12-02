Jack Henry assists 100 FIs to offer real-time payments

Jack Henry, a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, connected Dallas-based Pegasus Bank to the RTP network and processes live transactions. The real-time payment functionalities provided by the RTP network also supports Pegasus Bank customers to receive real-time credit transfers initiated from third-party payment apps.

More than 50 additional Jack Henry clients are scheduled to go live on the RTP network by the end of 2020, according to the official press release. JHA PayCenter is a proprietary payments hub that provides connections to the Zelle and RTP networks. The RTP network currently reaches more than 51% of US transaction accounts. Zelle processed USD 187 billion in payments on 743 million transactions in 2019.