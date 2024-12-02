iZettle rolls out invoicing service in the UK

iZettle helps small businesses to accept card and cash payments and manage their business operations, in addition to providing services such as small business funding. From now on, small businesses across the UK can also issue invoices through the iZettle app to help manage their cash flow.

iZettle Invoice is available free of charge to all current iZettle customers using the app. New customers can download the app on iOS from Apps Store and on Android from Google Play to become iZettle users and start using the services.

What’s more iZettle tracks it all, monitoring which bills have been paid, which are outstanding and which need automatic reminders sent.

According to the company, small businesses can send an unlimited number of invoices for a fee of 2.5% per invoice - and their customers are never charged a fee.