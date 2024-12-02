IXOPAY partners with Vyne





The partnership will help IXOPAY and Vyne provide clients with a payment solution that enables them to connect to payment methods for the markets they sell in.

IXOPAY’s architecture gives merchants control of their payment stack by providing different payment processing options per country, with routing, cascading, and risk management function.

Vyne uses Open Banking to power account-to-account payments for ecommerce businesses. Customers pay merchants directly from their bank account, eliminating the risk of chargebacks and allowing users who do not have a credit card to make immediate payments.