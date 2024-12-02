IXOPAY partners with FinTecSystems

The strategic partnership will see IXOPAY and FinTecSystems offering clients a smart payment solution that provides high-risk merchants with independence, flexibility, and security backed by data-driven automation. IXOPAY’s intuitive architecture reportedly gives merchants complete control of their payment stack. Users benefit from simplified integration of acquirers, payment service providers, and risk service providers, as well as centralised reconciliation and settlement services.

FinTecSystems provides an intelligent and innovative payment service (PIS) that integrates into the provider’s environment and only enables payments once it has carried out crucial risk checks. As an Open Banking provider connected to over 6,000 banks, FinTecSystems eliminates the risk of chargebacks, lowers processing fees, and provides a method of payment for those who may not have access to credit cards or prefer paying with their bank account.

Companies that operate in the iGambling and iGaming sector can use this partnership to leverage their payment setup. By working with IXOPAY and FinTecSystems, clients can minimise payment defaults and maintain regulatory compliance.