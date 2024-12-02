Ixaris receives USD 6 million funding for its B2B payment platform

Ixaris Technologies will operate as a separate company, delivering distinct services to its B2B customers, while its sister company EntroPay will continue to focus on its profitable self-service consumer and small-business virtual card business.

The company says that its B2B payment offering now accounts for 25% of Ixaris Group revenues, which exceeded USD 16 million in 2015.

Its plans to grow include further fundraising from strategic investors later this year.