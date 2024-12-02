Ixaris drives competition in B2B payments with OPC Live! Innovation Challenge

OPC Live! Innovation Challenge was launched at the Innovate Finance Global Summit in London. With a prize fund of EUR 20,000, the challenge is launched as part of the EU sponsored Open Payment Ecosystem initiative to drive competition and stimulate creation of better ways for businesses to pay and get paid. The winner will be announced at FinDEVR, a financial API conference established in Silicon Valley with its European debut being held in Europe this year.

Open Payments Cloud is a cloud-based architecture that incorporates a toolkit of diverse payments APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and sandboxes into a single platform, enabling anyone to create payment-enabled applications and even publish new APIs and sandboxes.

Ixaris for the first time opened its Open Payments Cloud (OPC) technology framework at a hackathon over the weekend of 7 to 9 April 2017. The winners – including a virtual payment solution to bring transparency to community projects, a solution for delivering forex-optimized virtual cards via Android Pay or Apple Pay, and a solution to optimize working capital for SMEs - can now take their ideas forward to compete in the OPC Live! Innovation Challenge, a competition open to entrants worldwide.

Participants can register here.