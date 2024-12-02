iwocaPay, Xero integrate invoice checkout with Pay Later option for SMBs

Integrating iwocaPay – iwoca’s invoice checkout – into Xero’s platform, will for the first time provide small businesses with a Pay Later option for their business customers. iwocaPay – a new invoice payments product from iwoca launched in June 2020 – helps both SMEs and their customers manage cash flow. It allows small businesses to get paid immediately while giving their customers the option to pay upfront or spread the cost over 90 days.

As part of this new integration, iwocaPay will be directly accessible in Xero. Small business owners can add this feature to their Xero invoices and by doing so get them easily and digitally reconciled, whilst at the same time offering attractive payment options to their customers.