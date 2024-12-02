



The German-British fintech is a financier for the self-employed and small and medium-sized companies. The fintech has now extended its funding line by EUR 50 million, meaning its financing limit is now EUR 193 million. Long-standing partner and asset manager Pollen Street Capital, based in the US and England, is providing Iwoca with the money. According to a Pollen Street representative, the extension and expansion of their partnership with iwoca will help provide much-needed access to capital to small businesses across the UK and Germany. Other funding lines are also being increased with existing lenders.













The SME financier is currently seeing a surge in demand for corporate loans. Higher costs and slower payments from customers mean that many companies need additional financing. According to Iwoca’s statements, the total number of financed customers rose by 50% in 2022 alone to a total of 15,429 companies. Additionally, in 2022 the lender increased the maximum amount of its flexi loan from EUR 200,000 to EUR 500,000.





Iwoca reaches net profitability