iwoca partners with Countingup





Following this announcement, the companies will focus on combining their expertise and suite of solutions in order to develop and optimise the overall landscape of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing.

The partnership is expected to mark an important step into the firms’ overall strategy by offering approximately 10.000 Countingup users and clients an optimised opportunity to access business finance through their platform in a direct and secure manner.







More information on the collaboration

As the small business industry in the region of Europe faces mounting challenges and difficulties, both iwoca and Countingup will focus on providing SMEs with financial support and a more efficient and safe way for firms to manage their finances. In addition, as small businesses play an important role in economic development and the overall digitalisation of the industry, the companies are set to make financial support more aligned with their needs.

By incorporating iwoca’s flexible funding options into Countingup’s suite of finance, accounting, as well as tax management features, customers and clients will be given the possibility to apply for and access finance in a faster way. At the same time, the integration will leverage Countingup’s data and user interface in order to streamline the loan application procedure, while also reducing the time and complexity that is typically associated with securing business finance.

Initial trial data mentioned that 70% of applicants received a loan decision in under an hour. At the same time, this fast process is expected to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of SMEs and remain compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. By using optimised technology, iwoca and Countingup are expected to provide small and medium-sized enterprises with the needed agility to develop.

By providing customers and clients with more available and secure finance opportunities, both financial institutions will prioritise the contribution to a stronger and more resilient economy. At the same time, this model of incorporated financial services that are characterised by a customer-centric approach is expected to improve financial inclusion as well.



