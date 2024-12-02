iwoca becomes the first integrated partner of FinCompare

Using an API, the partners are creating an integrated process for loan applications. Small and micro-enterprises and the self-employed can now receive a verified loan offer from iwoca via FinCompare faster than before. Credit can be allocated for applications of up to EUR 10,000.

According to a FinCompare representative, with the new standard bank connector, they aim to enable all SME financiers in Germany to digitise their sales channels. An iwoca representative states that integrations like the one with FinCompare give small businesses and the self-employed security, as they can make faster decisions based on the financing options and conditions available at short notice and can therefore act more flexibly in everyday business.