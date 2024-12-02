Ivalua unveils results of its Trending in Procurement on supplier e-invoicing

A total of 173 responses were collected and analyzed, with 35% of respondents based in North America (Canada and the US) and 65% in Europe.

The main survey findings pointed out that the two main goals in the deployment of an e-invoicing solution are reduced costs and administrative processing and improved invoice traceability within the procure-to-pay process. Furthermore, according to the panel, the Financial Departments are in charge of suppliers e-invoicing projects. The research also found that Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is considered to be the most effective digitization system. In terms of integration, the connections between supplier invoices and the accounting ERP system and between supplier invoices and other procure-to-pay suites functionalities (purchase requests, purchase orders, delivery receipt, etc.) are the two most important performance drivers. Finally, according to a majority of respondents, increased collaboration between the Financial and Procurement Departments is the key factor behind the success of an e-invoicing project.