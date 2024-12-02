Ivalua continues global expansion with new Canadian office

Ivalua already has a portfolio of Canadian clients both from public or private sector.

Founded in 2000, Ivalua is a global vendor in SaaS spend management software. Ivalua is used by procurement and finance for all supplier interactions including performance and risk tracking, sourcing, contracts, procure-to-pay, invoice automation and analytics.

From October to December 2014, Ivalua surveyed a panel of Procurement, Finance, Accounting and IT Systems managers to take stock of the impact of supplier invoices digitization projects within large international groups.