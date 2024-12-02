Ivalua, Consus partner to help Jollibee Foods Corporation' procurement needs

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is a chain of fast food restaurants with a worldwide store network of more than 5,000 stores. It operates a food service network in the Philippines with 3,316 stores in the country and 2,655 stores abroad as of December 2019. As it continues to grow and expand internationally, there was a need for an integrated global procurement platform for its upstream or strategic processes that would perform amid presence of risks and complexities, and would improve cross-functional collaboration between internal stakeholders, procurement, and suppliers.

JFC selected Ivalua's platform due to its ability to support every stage of its planned transformation, including deployment and meeting evolving requirements. Consus was selected as implementation partner for its source-to-pay expertise, according to the official press release.