Ivalua boosts cloud spend management software with Update 152

According to the company IU 152 provides simplified configuration with standard functionality, processes and workflow and sample buyer and supplier dashboards

Additionaly, the update brings simplified screens and vertical tabs with icons and the ability to collapse and expand the view, vignette effect with white frames on a grey background, fully responsive buyer and supplier portal on mobile devices.

IU 152 brings improved compliance and supplier risk management, effective supplier management requires vendor managers to ensure that suppliers are up-to-date in providing mandatory credentials. IU 152 provides the ability to define mandatory and conditional supplier credentials for any conditional combination of these criteria and automatically prompt both suppliers and vendor managers on compliance status, reducing manual effort and risk.

Simplified management of complexity in large organizations - effective sourcing requires timely responses to hundreds of supplier queries.

More than that, the company claims that IU 152 makes it faster to manage messages in the Sourcing Forum, to locate unread and un-replied messages, search inside the message body, identify messages sent by supplier vs. internal users, quickly mark replied status to courtesy messages, access to a chronological message view and one click download for all file attachments.

Further, sourcing managers can rapidly analyze and award large item sets, for example, 20,000 items. IU 152 provides a simpler proposal summary, improved screen organization, easier use of award scenarios and algorithms, ability to quickly navigate the grid for a large number of items and mass awards using 2 clicks.

IU 152 also simplifies procure-to-pay allocations process by providing configuration flexibility and the use of defaults and templates to guide allocation mechanisms. With IU 152, administrators can create, edit and replicate allocations and make mass changes at scale.

The update is delivered through Cloud Factory and lets clients visualize updates prior to acceptance, control update timing, carry forward unique configurations and, apply updates anywhere - be it the Ivalua Cloud, clients private cloud or on premise.