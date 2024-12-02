Itiviti, ECS Fin team up to add SWIFT messaging to NYFIX Matching

Through this partnership, NYFIX Matching now can process trade messages with custodians via all networks including SWIFT. Itiviti will be able to notify trade status to customers in real-time and equip them to take immediate action thereby minimising breaks, according to the official press release.

ECS Fin is one of Itiviti’s 60 global partners. This mutually beneficial partnership will boost the functionalities of both parties to offer PREMIER services to their customers.

NYFIX Matching is a post-trade affirmation, confirmation and matching service that provides the buy-side with the capability to streamline their post-trade workflow, which handles the matching and repair of block allocations by the broker with the internal systems of the buy-side firm. Buy-side firms can confirm and affirm trades on one consolidated platform.