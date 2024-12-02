ITFC, PJSCB Orient Finans launch trade finance facility in Uzbekistan

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. This trade finance facility will allow ITFC to bring more to its support effort to Uzbekistan as the private sector in the country seeks to recover from the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This financing will be used for the benefit of the private sector, including SMEs. In addition to the line of finance to PJSCB Orient Finans, ITFC has approved seven other Lines of Trade Finance Facilities for the total amount of USD 56 million for local banks in Uzbekistan.