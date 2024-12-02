ITFC finances programmes of promoting Egypt's exports to Africa

The two organisations have reached an agreement on financing some programs of the EDA that seek promoting Egypt's exports to African markets during the coming three years. The two sides agreed on a timetable to implement EDA programs as well as the budget proposed for each programme.

This came during meetings of the joint technical committee between the EDA and ITFC which have been concluded recently in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Chief Executive Officer Hani Salem Sonbol and Head of EDA were present at the talks/