Itau rolls out Open Banking function in ion app

The solution was created within the concept of Open Banking that allows the user to view up to eight different portfolios, from different Itau accounts, in a single panel. and from other banks and brokerages. The new function is available from the end of July 2021 and arrives accompanied by new available brokerage products, allowing the user to buy and sell variable income assets, such as stocks , ETFs, and others, through the application itself.

Now, only ion users who are account holders at Banco Itau can make changes in their allocations directly through the app. This function does not yet apply to portfolios of other institutions that can be viewed in the ‘Investment Aggregator’. However, it is possible to contract financial products from other managers through the app.