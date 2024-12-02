Italy shortens mandatory B2G e-invoicing implementation deadline

Other public agencies and their suppliers will have to join nine months later. So, the rollout of electronic invoicing in the Italian Public Sector is expected to be completed by March 31, 2015.

The initial deadline for switchover completion was June 6, 2015, one year after the first stage was started up. However, the Decree-Law issued in April 2014 in the Official Gazette brought this period forward two months.

One of the aims of the Italian government measure is to combat tax avoidance, thanks to the payment traceability guarantees provided by electronic billing. To ensure this monitoring, invoice receipts must include the Codice identificativo di gara (CIG) and Codice unico di Progetto (CUP) in the cases stipulated by law. In the event of failure to provide this data properly, as provided by law, the authorities may stop the payment of invoices.