Italy-based Switcho parnters with Salt Edge

The partnership allows Switcho to provide insights on expenses and at the same time offer the chance to take actions about it, straight from the app, to save on those expenses. The liberty of providing various utility services, like energy, gas, telephone, home, and mobile internet, has encouraged intensive price competitiveness. While this is an advantage to the end user, one must be aware of all suppliers’ offerings and how they relate to their specific needs. Most of the time, the research of these suppliers, gathering information on their offers and prices, comparing those prices between them, and then reporting it all to the current expenses is ‘too big of a fuss’. Usually, people tend to abandon it halfway and stick to the current plan. But that’s not all. Besides finding the right provider, switching from the current one to a more suitable provider involves bureaucracy and several weeks for the procedure to be finalised, the official press release states.

Switcho has found a way to solve that and ease up Italy-based consumers’ lives. It aims to become a broad service-offering platform that helps users manage their recurring expenses in smarter ways. For instance, with Salt Edge’s Account Information, Switcho accesses bank transactional data and information on the payees for each bill from 500+ Italian banks. Adding that information to the suppliers on the market, the company analyses them and offers tailored deals to its users. This way, it is directly helping save money and enjoy reliable services. Moreover, users get a unified view of all their expenses, since the API automatically retrieves and categorises bank accounts’ information, making all expenses transparent and easy to scroll through.