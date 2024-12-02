Italian challenger bank Aidexa gets over EUR 45 million

Its new brand combines ‘AI’ and ‘Idea’ into a fintech company that addresses SME’s needs, leveraging machine learning technology and the opportunities of PSD2/Open Banking.

Italian small businesses account for over half of Italy’s GDP, contribute to over half of new job creations in the country, and represents a large European small business pool, according to the official press release.

The funds were raised from players such as the Generali Group, Banca Sella, IFIS, from VCs, family offices, trade associations, and angel investors. Currently, Aidexa is authorised as a credit institution and has filed for obtaining a full banking license. Aidexa’s management team is made up by a mix of banking and digital skills experts. The challenger bank plans to recruit approximately 100 staff in the coming months.