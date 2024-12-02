IT Convergence and Inspyrus partner for invoice automation

The deal expands ITC’s ERP practice solutions and services portfolio and enabling their ERP solution consultants to sell and implement the Inspyrus solution worldwide — immediately extending Inspyrus’ global reach.

For customers, the partnership helps organisations gain greater value and ROI from their existing ERP investments by streamlining accounts payable processing and maximizing supplier early-pay discounts. Businesses have achieved significant results with Inspyrus, which integrates directly with one or more enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in real-time — all within a single application, accelerating the transformation of AP operations into a shared service.

The Inspyrus partnership allows ITC to offer clients across the globe the best-of-breed SaaS solution for invoice automation and working capital management.