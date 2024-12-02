Israel-based RiseUp raises USD 30 mln

The round was led by investment firm Corner Ventures alongside participation from early-stage growth funds Aleph and Latitude, as well as social finance investor Sir Ronald Cohen, chairman of The Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG). RiseUp’s latest capital brings its total funding to more than USD 50 million.

Founded in 2017, RiseUp’s platform analyses a user’s spending data to predict future transactions, generates a snapshot of their financial situation, and sends it to the customer via WhatsApp’s messaging service. This enables users to manage their expenses and save money on a more consistent basis. RiseUp was reportedly the first startup to initiate Open Banking partnerships in Israel, and it currently collaborates with Bank Discount and Bank Leumi.