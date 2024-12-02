Islamic challenger bank insha launches in Germany

Based in Germany, the bank is a digital offshoot of Istanbul-headquartered Albaraka Türk Participation Bank, and was first developed in mid-2017 for the Turkish market.

The new entrant claims to be the first interest-free digital banking provider in Europe and says that new users can sign up in eight minutes. It offers savings, donations and zakat calculations as standard.

Albaraka and solarisBank underpin the technology and infrastructure of insha. Its debit card is provided by Mastercard.

