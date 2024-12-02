iSignthis to create transaction platform for the NSXA

As per TheMarketHerald, DvP is a system which guarantees that the transfer of securities only happens after payment has been made. After the company’s initial acquire of a 12.96% share of the NSXA, its inhouse-developed Probanx platform will enter into an agreement with ClearPay valued at USD 4.5 million, to deliver services in approximately 24 months.

ClearPay will offer the DvP platform, integrated payments, and identity verification, as well as it will be a direct competitor to the ASX’s KYC and DLT (distributed ledger technology) services, and the ASX’s wholly owned Clearing and Settlement Facility, Austraclear. Moreoiver, the solution will provide the necessary platform to enable mass scaling and automation of NSXA.