iSignthis processing instant payments within EEA

The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Instant payments are being processed via ISXPay(R) payment network, which is expected to introduce instant and same day multi-currency payments functionalities to Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) securities brokers by June 2020, with a priority on National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA) participants.

iSignthis has incorporated real time sanctions and law enforcement watchlist screening and monitoring, in order to comply with anti-money laundering requirements.

Further applications for the service beyond P2B, P2P, B2B, and B2P payments include retail customer instant funding of trading of securities listed on the NSXA, via participants linked to the recently announced ClearPay joint venture. SEPA instant is also integrated to the flykk(R) ecosystem, which includes multi-currency GBP, AUD, Euro, HKD, JPY, and USD payment options.