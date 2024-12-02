iSignthis invests into NSX to develop an Australian version of Nasdaq

NSX operates the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA), an Australian Market Licensee. Under this license, NSX provides a stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The NSXA is supervised by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC).

With this investment, iSignthis aims to develop together with NSX a platform that will increase NSXA’s attractiveness to the broking and investment banking community, as well as private organisations that intend to go public via IPO.

The platform will have the capability to offer a shorter settlement period than other domestic and global exchanges, the press release continued. iSignthis is also a joint venture participant of ClearPay with the NSX. ClearPay will be Australia’s open DLT based, multilateral, multicurrency Delivery versus Payment (DvP) platform, launching by early 2021.