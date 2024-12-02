iSignthis increases stake in NSX through Probanx





The placement amount applied for by the company was for USD 1.5 million at the placement price of USD 0.091/share for 16.483.517 shares. The Company currently maintains its 59.0% interest in the ClearPay joint venture with the NSX.

iSignthis' strategy since 2016 has been to deliver an identity, payments, and transactional banking platform to brokers, security dealers, and participants, that hold appropriate licensing. iSignthis' relationship with NSX offers the opportunity to increase its Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) and integrate it with a Delivery versus Payment (DvP) platform, including clearing, settlement, and trading systems for an end to end solution.

It is intended that the DLT based DvP solution to be developed by the iSignthis' subsidiary Probanx under its USD 4.5 million contract with ClearPay and the NSXA, will also be able to interoperate with the existing NASDAQ trading engine.