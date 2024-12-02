iSHARE is now available

iSHARE is a scheme of agreements on data sharing in logistics. Innopay facilitated the scheme’s co-creation by more than 20 logistics parties.

With the help of the iSHARE appointments system, from this year on everyone can share data with everyone in the logistics sector. Also with previously unknown parties.

With iSHARE, the Neutral Logistics Information Platform, the platform for the promotion of data sharing in logistics and part of the Top Sector Logistics program, aims to further boost data sharing in the logistics sector.

Over the past year, dozens of public and private parties from the logistics have jointly developed the system of agreements, tested the beta version in practice and further refined it. At the end of 2017 it was already possible to show the first live transactions on the basis of the iSHARE agreements to the public.

The first logistics parties that take iSHARE as launching customers into use seize the opportunities that iSHARE offers to collaborate faster in the chain and to further optimize their processes. They will be the first to work according to the legal, operational, functional and technical agreements from the appointment system and will make the necessary technical adjustments to their software.

The launching customers use one of the most important features of the appointments system, the so-called delegation of rights. By delegating the right to view data to an existing relationship that it then provides to its relationship, they can share data with parties they do not know themselves. With iSHARE they have the certainty that data is shared with a reliable party and keep control over their own data at all times.