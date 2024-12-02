



The initiative will enable payments via Alipay+, a cross-border mobile payments solution from Ant International, at over 500,000 POS terminals across Turkey, including Unifree Duty-Free at Istanbul Airport.











The rollout will be implemented in phases, gradually integrating the service with merchants nationwide. Unifree Duty-Free, a major travel retailer at Istanbul Airport, offers an extensive range of global and local brands, catering to passengers from around the world.

Alipay+ allows users of 12 international e-wallets and banking apps to make simple mobile payments while accessing special promotions at supported merchants. Accepted e-wallets include Alipay (China), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR), Touch ’n Go eWallet and MyPB by Public Bank Bhd (Malaysia), GCash (Philippines), Naver Pay and Toss Pay (South Korea), and others.

Globally, Alipay+ operates in 66 markets and supports over 90 million merchants, serving 1.6 billion user accounts. This partnership aligns with İşbank’s strategy to improve digital payment capabilities and Turkey’s efforts to position itself as a top tourist destination.

The integration of Alipay+ is expected to provide international visitors with a familiar and convenient payment experience, benefiting both tourists and merchants across Turkey.





Turkey's shift toward a cashless economy

Turkey has experienced significant growth in digital payment adoption in recent years. In 2022, the total value of digital payment transactions exceeded USD 77 billion and is projected to reach nearly USD 133 billion by 2028, indicating a robust annual growth rate. This upward trend is driven by the increasing preference for cashless transactions among both residents and international visitors. Notably, card payments have become the dominant method, accounting for more than half of all point-of-sale transactions in 2023. Additionally, mobile banking has seen substantial adoption, with the total volume of mobile banking payments reaching 386.5 million in the last quarter of 2023, the highest quarterly value recorded.

The Turkish government has actively promoted the transition to a cashless society through various initiatives. The Digital Turkey Roadmap and the Fintech Strategy emphasize the development of a robust digital infrastructure and regulatory framework to support digital payment solutions. Additionally, the introduction of Turkey's first national payment scheme, Troy, in 2016 marked a significant milestone in the country's payment landscape, aiming to improve financial inclusion and reduce dependency on cash. These efforts have been complemented by private sector innovations, including the proliferation of mobile wallets and contactless payment options, further accelerating the adoption of digital payments across the nation.