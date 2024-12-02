Isbank powers trade finance with Surecomp DOKA 5

Headquartered in Germany, Isbank leads its parent company’s international expansion plans, and promotes close commercial ties between Turkey and Western Europe.

DOKA 5 is a configurable back-office trade finance solution for local and regional banks. The solution carries out daily processing on a transaction-type basis, automatically executing the necessary working steps within each transaction. Featuring an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), users have access to all transaction screens, the information system, and full online documentation at all times.

The solution handles the full range of trade finance transactions – including import and export letters of credit (L/Cs), inward and outward collections and guarantees, transferable L/Cs, back-to-back L/Cs, standby L/Cs, reimbursements, participations and syndications, assignments, advances, foreign payments, clean payments, fund transfers and cash letters.

While all major back-office trade finance functions are integrated in the product upon delivery, DOKA 5 features tool-kit options enabling streamlined customization of settings according to user preferences and transaction types.

DOKA 5 can automate daily processing, by processing all necessary steps arising from an incoming written or electronic message in a single transaction and suporting all specialized banking transactions (including openings, amendments and free-format correspondence, supported by an integrated diary system and static data management).

Also, the solution is based on integrated workflow (places all saved transactions within an integrated workflow architecture, which automatically executes a number of services per transaction, handles release functions and supports straight-through processing) and enhanced security, featuring multi-level procedures and comprehensive components for passive and active security to guarantee protection of transaction data and application processes.

Moreover, DOKA 5 allows distribution of correspondence to all relevant parties in a wide variety of formats including letters, emails, telexes, SWIFT messages, Bolero messages and faxes. Furthermore, it provides multi-language functionalities, enabling users to add interface languages beyond English and German using an integrated translation tool.

What`s more, DOKA 5 integrates with TradeConnect Web, Surecomps front end for banks corporate customers with low-to-medium transaction volumes, and allNETT, Surecomps front end for banks corporate customers with medium-to-high transaction volumes.