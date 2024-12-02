Isbank Germany licenses Surecomps DOKA 5 trade finance solution

A configurable bank back-office solution, DOKA 5 leverages Surecomp’s experience providing trade finance systems to banks and corporations worldwide.

Headquartered in Germany, Isbank spearheads its parent company’s international expansion plans, and promotes close commercial and other ties between Western Europe and Turkey.

DOKA 5 is a configurable back-office trade finance solution for local and regional banks. A SWIFT-certified application, DOKA 5 handles the full range of trade finance transactions.

Surecomp is a provider of global trade solutions for banks and corporations, whose products and services portfolio includes trade finance, supply chain finance and treasury confirmation matching solutions.

In March 2015, Surecomp made an equity investment in SGM, an Argentinian provider of financial software solutions.