Isabel Group acquires Clearnox





Isabel Group, specialist in B2B digitisation of banking access, identity, payment, and invoicing flows, is expanding its offering to enable customers to optimise their cash flow. Through the acquisition of Clearnox, the company can now offer a solution for the follow-up and the collection of invoices.

As a player in the Belgian financial sector, Isabel Group has started its international expansion a few years ago. First by marketing its products in Luxembourg, later through partnerships in the Netherlands for its Ponto solution.