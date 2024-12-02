IRS extends deal with ACI Worldwides OfficialPayments.com

This is the longest tenured service provider for the IRS and has processed USD 14 billion in IRS tax payments since 2000.

Via OfficialPayments.com, users have a way to view, manage and pay their federal, state and local taxes. As more people embrace online and mobile for paying bills, OfficialPayments.com provides them various options. In fact, 77% of IRS electronic payments made via OfficialPayments.com are made online or via a mobile browser. This equates to a more than 600 percent increase in IRS payments made on a mobile device.

Bill payments that can be made via ACI’s OfficialPayments.com website include the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), 23 state governments, the District of Columbia, more than 3,000 local municipalities and counties across all 50 states, 350 colleges and universities and 450 utility companies. Consumers can pay federal, state and local property taxes and other bills such as utilities and college tuition with credit cards, debit cards, electronic checks and alternative payment methods via mobile, online, telephone, point-of-sale and other channels.