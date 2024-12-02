IronFX to launch a virtual fintech accelerator program

The virtual accelerator program will specifically focus on fintech enterprises providing training and knowledge solutions to forex traders. It will be open to pre-seed, seed, and round A startups worldwide, giving remote guidance and services to support ventures in development and go-to-market.

The program will comprise of an incubator (dedicated to early-stage startups) and an accelerator (designed for more mature fintech companies). It will focus on key growth issues such as R&D, business development, marketing, and sales, and will connect founders with mentors and leading entrepreneurs. Ventures applying to the programs will get an opportunity to take part in a 3-month journey and enjoy essential support and resources to establish their business and grow internationally. The company reports advanced negotiations with a first venture are already in place and are expected to be completed soon. The technology will be implemented into IronFX’s platforms as a proof of concept.

The launch is a part of an ongoing effort on IronFX’s part to locate tech with significant market potential, including a soon-to-be-opened R&D centre in Mumbai. Their strategy is two-fold: Firstly, the company will combine new solutions within its offering for beta testing. Then, the same technologies will be used to develop products for financial service providers worldwide. With the new accelerator, IronFX is issuing a call to arms - encouraging entrepreneurs and innovators to create new fintech solutions that will help people around the world improve their financial status in the following years.